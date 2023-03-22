Lower House Speaker Meets with Czech Parliamentary Delegation

MOROCCO, March 22 - Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami held talks, Monday in Rabat, with a Czech parliamentary delegation composed of members of the Committee for European Affairs in the Czech House of Representatives, led by the Deputy Speaker of this House Jan Skopeček.

During this meeting, Skopeček stressed the strength of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, adding that Morocco is a pole of stability in the region, the House of Representatives said in a statement.

The Deputy Speaker of the Czech House of Representatives noted the potential and opportunities that should be invested to promote economic, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries, adding that "Morocco is a strategic ally of the Czech Republic."

The Czech parliamentary delegation stressed, according to the statement, the importance that the Czech Republic attaches to relations with Morocco, and the importance of developing and diversifying areas of cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, including the green economy and clean energy, industry, education, health and immigration.

For his part, Talbi Alami welcomed the distinguished relations between the legislative institutions of the two countries, recalling that the two Houses, linked by an institutional twinning project, adhere to major regional and international parliamentary organizations.

On this occasion, Talbi Alami reviewed the major projects undertaken by Morocco, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, particularly in relation to socio-economic and cultural development, the promotion of the human element, the strengthening of democracy and human rights, the enshrinement of the rule of law, the protection of women's rights and the consolidation of the values of peace, religious tolerance and co-existence.

This meeting, added the same source, was marked by the presence, on the Czech side, of the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Morocco Ladislav Skerik, and members of the Parliamentary Committee for European Affairs in the Czech House of Representatives, and on the Moroccan side, MP El Hussein Ben Tayeb, chairman of the friendship parliamentary group Morocco-Czech Republic.

MAP: 21 March 2023