Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices: Advancements in Sensor Technology and Growing Prevalence of Asthma Drive Growth

Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market 2030

Intelligent asthma monitoring devices market generated $180.5 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.69 Bn by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% - 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market generated $180.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.69 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market, generating $72.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $439.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about intelligent asthma monitoring devices.

This is attributed to the early approval of asthma monitoring devices and rapid usage of these devices due to rise in prevalence of asthma and asthma attacks.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5124

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

Rise in prevalence rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to further drive the growth of the respiratory monitoring devices market in the post pandemic period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5124?reqfor=covid

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐬𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Sensors: These are the components that detect and measure a patient's breathing patterns and lung function. The sensors may be located within the device or attached to the patient's body.

Data Processing and Analysis: Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices use sophisticated algorithms and machine learning to process the data collected by the sensors and analyze changes in lung function that may indicate an asthma attack.

Connectivity: Most Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices are designed to connect to a smartphone app or cloud-based platform, which allows patients and healthcare providers to access and analyze the data collected by the device.

Feedback and Reminders: Many Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices provide patients with personalized feedback and reminders to take their medication or use their inhaler as directed. This can help to improve adherence to treatment plans and reduce the risk of asthma attacks.

Design and Durability: Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices are designed to be small, lightweight, and durable, so that patients can wear them comfortably and without interference with their daily activities.

Overall, these segments work together to create an Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Device that can accurately monitor and manage asthma symptoms, providing patients with real-time information and personalized feedback to help them better manage their condition.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market, generating $72.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $439.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about intelligent asthma monitoring devices.

This is attributed to the early approval of asthma monitoring devices and rapid usage of these devices due to rise in prevalence of asthma and asthma attacks.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5124

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Adherium, AstraZeneca PLC, Cohero Health, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, PROPELLER HEALTH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Gecko Health Innovations), Vectura Group plc, Volansys Technologies

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.