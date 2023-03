Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices: Advancements in Sensor Technology and Growing Prevalence of Asthma Drive Growth

Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market 2030

Intelligent asthma monitoring devices market generated $180.5 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.69 Bn by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% - 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ฆ๐š ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ -

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market generated $180.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.69 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market, generating $72.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $439.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about intelligent asthma monitoring devices.

This is attributed to the early approval of asthma monitoring devices and rapid usage of these devices due to rise in prevalence of asthma and asthma attacks.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5124

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

Rise in prevalence rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to further drive the growth of the respiratory monitoring devices market in the post pandemic period.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5124?reqfor=covid

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ฆ๐š ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ฆ๐š ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ฆ๐š ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ฒ ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž, ๐›๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

Sensors: These are the components that detect and measure a patient's breathing patterns and lung function. The sensors may be located within the device or attached to the patient's body.

Data Processing and Analysis: Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices use sophisticated algorithms and machine learning to process the data collected by the sensors and analyze changes in lung function that may indicate an asthma attack.

Connectivity: Most Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices are designed to connect to a smartphone app or cloud-based platform, which allows patients and healthcare providers to access and analyze the data collected by the device.

Feedback and Reminders: Many Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices provide patients with personalized feedback and reminders to take their medication or use their inhaler as directed. This can help to improve adherence to treatment plans and reduce the risk of asthma attacks.

Design and Durability: Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices are designed to be small, lightweight, and durable, so that patients can wear them comfortably and without interference with their daily activities.

Overall, these segments work together to create an Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Device that can accurately monitor and manage asthma symptoms, providing patients with real-time information and personalized feedback to help them better manage their condition.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market, generating $72.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $439.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about intelligent asthma monitoring devices.

This is attributed to the early approval of asthma monitoring devices and rapid usage of these devices due to rise in prevalence of asthma and asthma attacks.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5124

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ-

Adherium, AstraZeneca PLC, Cohero Health, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, PROPELLER HEALTH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Gecko Health Innovations), Vectura Group plc, Volansys Technologies

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.