According to CMi Global Triclosan Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 112.1 Million By 2030, At 5.8%CAGR

The Global Triclosan Market was estimated at USD 68.5 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 112.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% between 2022 and 2030.
Triclosan Market: Overview
Triclosan is a polychloro phenoxy phenol, an aromatic compound that acts as an antibacterial and antifungal agent. It is a white crystalline solid, soluble in alkali and rarely in water. It is frequently added to consumer products to prevent bacterial contaminations. It has various applications in various end-use industries, including personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, agriculture, healthcare, and many others.
Triclosan Market: Growth Drivers
The cosmetics and personal care sector is one of the emerging sectors across the globe where triclosan is extensively used to formulate various skincare and body care products such as soap, lotions, face creams, gels, and moisturizers as an antibacterial, antifungal, and preservative agent. Therefore, the growing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry has increased the potential sales of triclosan in the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Triclosan market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Triclosan market size was valued at around USD 68.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 112.1 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Some standards are set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the use of triclosan. As a result, habitual consumption of triclosan may cause allergic effects, skin irritation, asthma, skin burn, and others.
D) The factors such as the rise in population across the globe, rising infrastructure activity, increasing urbanization, industrialization, and others propelling the construction sector where triclosan is used as a coating, preservative, and protecting layer.
E) The use of triclosan is banned by the food and drug administration (FDA) in Europe due to its adverse effect on human health. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of triclosan in the market.
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the triclosan market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others have significantly contributed to the region’s triclosan market growth.
Critical factors for developing pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care products, the medical sector, agriculture, and other end-use industries have surged the demand for triclosan. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical sector is one of the booming sectors in India. For instance, according to a report published by NITI Aayog in March 2021, India’s healthcare industry has been growing at a (CAGR) of around 22% since 2016. This rate is expected to reach USD 372 billion in 2022. These factors together increase the usage of triclosan in the growing healthcare industry as an antibacterial, disinfectant, and preservative in various healthcare products.
Key Players
BASF SE
Cayman Chemical
DEV IMPEX
Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials Co. Ltd
Kumar Organic Products Limited
Merck KGaA
R. A. DYESTUFFS (INDIA) P. LIMITED
Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology Co. Ltd
Spectrum Chemical
Shandong Do you
Xian MEHECO
Xiangyun Group
Yichang Yongnuo
Vivimed Labs
The Triclosan Market is segmented as follows:
By Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By End-use Industry
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
