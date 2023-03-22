Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,926 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate Milestone Moments at Diamonds Thudufushi with a Personalised Song

Diamonds Thudufushi has launched a one of a kind experience, of a personalised song written by singer-songwriter, Vaughn Prangley.

Travelers looking for that bucket list getaway, with a unique twist, are in for a treat on booking their dream escape at Diamonds Thudufushi Beach and Water Villas.  

Vaughn describes himself as a young mind and an old soul, where every song is written with sincerity and has the ability to connect with his listeners. He believes a song shares a message better than any sentence ever could, therefore creating relatable and meaningful music is important to him. His goal is to have a positive impact on everyone who crosses paths with his music.

Guests can commemorate a special moment with a personalised song written and recorded by Vaughn in the Thudufushi Recording Studio. He dives into people’s worlds and takes their experiences and transforms them into personalised melodies. Reminding listeners of good memories and used as paintings of nostalgia whenever they are played.

For more information about any of the unforgettable experiences offered at Diamonds Thudufushi, contact info.thudufushi@diamonds-resorts.com or +960 6680583

Tweet

You just read:

Celebrate Milestone Moments at Diamonds Thudufushi with a Personalised Song

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more