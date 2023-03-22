Enjoy an Exotic Easter Escape at Hurawalhi Maldives

Hurawalhi Maldives is gearing up for an adult-only Easter extravaganza from 7th to 9th of April. The resort promises guests an Easter celebration to remember with chocolate treats around every corner and an exciting Easter egg hunt snorkelling adventure.

Guests can relax and unwind at the Sulha Spa with a specially crafted “Rest, Revitalise & Refresh Easter Bliss” experience. Yoga, Aqua Fitness in the Pool, and an Easter Boot Camp are just some of the activities on offer. For a more decadent adventure, guests can join the luxury yacht Bella for a Champagne Cruise or the Padel Tennis competition. Hurawalhi’s Marine biologist will also take guests snorkeling with green turtles and in search of manta rays.

Food lovers will not be disappointed with the exquisite dining events that Hurawalhi has planned for Easter. The resort’s chefs have created a festive Easter Buffet at Canneli, with live cooking stations and an indulgent chocolate dessert buffet. For something different, guests can enjoy a fine wine and French cheese tasting event with the Head Sommelier in the sparkling lagoon or indulge in the Chef’s Table on the beach for the Chapoutier Wine Dinner.

Guests can dance the night away with DJ AJ and solo artist Rashad at the Easter Pool Party, complete with ice cream canapes, cool cocktails, and summer beats. The resort is also hosting The Great Hurawalhi Easter Egg Snorkel, where guests can win amazing prizes.

This Easter, indulge in an exotic escape to Hurawalhi Maldives, where adults can have all the fun they want and kids aren’t allowed. With its breathtaking scenery, endless adventure opportunities, and luxurious amenities, Hurawalhi promises an Easter to remember.