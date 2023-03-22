Morocco, EU Co-Chair 2 Meetings on Counter-Terrorism

MOROCCO, March 22 - Morocco, in its capacity as co-chair of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum (GCTF), co-chaired with the European Union (EU), on March 20 and 21, respectively, the 5th session of the dialogue between the Forum and its specialized agencies and the 9th consultation on the partnership with the United Nations Coordination Compact on Counter-Terrorism.

These two meetings, which were held remotely, were characterized by a broad participation of officials and representatives of the working groups and initiatives launched by the GCTF, the bodies of the UN Coordination Compact on Counter-Terrorism and the specialized agencies of the Forum, including the Center of Excellence "Hedayah", the Global Fund for Community Engagement and Resilience (GCERF), the International Institute for Justice and Rule of Law (IIL), as well as the member countries of the Forum.

During these meetings, the Director of Global Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, Ismail Chekkori, highlighted Morocco's continued commitment to regional and global stability and security through its third term at the helm of the GCTF, stressing the Kingdom's inclusive and consensual approach in favor of multilateral cooperation to combat the terrorist threat.

Stressing the importance of maintaining the momentum that permeates the bonds of cooperation and collaboration between the GCTF, on the one hand, and the specialized agencies and the United Nations Coordination Compact, on the other, Mr. Chekkori reiterated the need to explore further modalities to ensure the implementation of best practices in countering terrorism and violent extremism, some of which have already been adopted by the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

Such implementation should be based on an approach that takes into account the priorities and national needs of countries facing the terrorist threat, particularly on the African continent.

The two consultations provided an opportunity for participants to commend the strong commitment and sustained efforts of Morocco, which has co-chaired the Forum for three terms with the Netherlands and Canada, and currently with the European Union, as well as all partners working with the GCTF, to initiate and strengthen further coordination and partnerships in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism.

They also welcomed the role of the Kingdom and its critical contribution to maintaining the excellence of the partnership between the Forum, the Specialized Agencies and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, launched under Morocco's co-chairmanship.

Finally, the speakers identified priorities for future action, particularly with regard to new and emerging technologies in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in Africa.

MAP:21 March 2023