Gordon Powers Reinforces Commitment to Safety with Certified Level 2 Electricians in Sydney

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Powers, a leading electrical services provider in Sydney, is proud to announce that it is reinforcing its commitment to safety and quality by employing certified Level 2 electricians. The company, which has a long history of providing exceptional electrical services, is taking this step to ensure the highest standard of service for customers seeking complex electrical solutions.

Gordon Powers has built a reputation for offering reliable and efficient electrical services throughout Sydney. The decision to strengthen its team with Level 2 ASP electricians highlights the company's dedication to providing the best possible services for its customers. Level 2 electricians have advanced training and qualifications, enabling them to handle a broad range of tasks that require specialised knowledge, including installing, repairing, and maintaining overhead and underground electrical services.

“With the increasing demand for advanced electrical solutions, it’s essential for us to ensure that our team can provide the most comprehensive and reliable services to our customers,” said Charles Khazer, Owner of Gordon Powers. “By employing certified Level 2 electricians, we can guarantee that our customers receive the highest standard of electrical services in a safe and efficient manner.”

Gordon Powers’ Level 2 electricians are authorised to work on residential properties, providing services such as power pole installations, private power line repairs, and complex metering services.

In addition to Level 2 services, Gordon Powers continues to offer emergency electrical repairs, lighting installations, and electrical safety inspections. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and safety is evident in its 24/7 availability, customer satisfaction guarantee, and adherence to Australian safety standards.

To book an appointment or request a quote, call them on 02 9199 7480.

