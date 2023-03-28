Designing Small Spaces ~ J. Montgomery Designs, a Landscape Architecture Firm
J. Montgomery Designs creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With decades of experience, we have it down to an art.”
— John Montgomery
ALAMO , CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Landscape design is an interesting challenge at any scale – to incorporate all of the important elements in a practical and aesthetic way, at the highest level of comfort and with the right style and mood, designers have a lot to think about. But when working with a small space, or even a tiny space, imagination is really put to the test! When embracing the challenge of tiny spaces, it allows for the chance to make the most of every inch and for the unique solutions that are born from necessity!
Key Elements: When working with a small space, the question of what to prioritize in the landscape becomes even more important. Working within a courtyard or small terrace, it might be impossible to include every desired element, so narrow it down to the most ideal use of space. Maybe there is just room for a cozy sitting area, a firepit, and a few beautiful plants – it doesn’t take much for the perfect retreat! The key to small space is making it feel spacious, so the last thing you want is for too many elements to compete and clutter.
Going Vertical: Since horizontal space is limited, it may make sense to bring vertical elements into the equation. An arbor extending from the house is a perfect shade solution for a small space, and can support a vine and pendant lights for a cozy effect. Bird feeders, chimes, or even a hanging porch swing make the most of this extra level of design space. Walls and fences are also design spaces that are often overlooked. Are hanging planters or vertical fountains possible solutions? What about dart boards or a sculpture to add interest? And on a practical note, would shelves or hooks benefit a small outdoor bar or workspace?
Multi Purpose: Relish in the opportunity to create something really different. The challenge of a small space often sparks ideas that wouldn’t have otherwise have been considered! A modern gas fire pit designed to double as a cocktail and coffee table, a tiered retaining wall that doubles as a fountain, a cool floating bench that doubles as a planter and is actually hiding a utility box… The possibilities are endless.
Visual Effects: The final goal when it comes to small space design is to create the desired ambiance. Is cozy and compact the feeling we want to invoke? Or do shall there be the feeling of expansion beyond this small footprint? Knowing this answer, one can rely on visual tricks to create the effects wanted. To make fences and walls disappear, dark, neutral colors and dark-leaved plantings will recede from vision, while tiers of brighter-leaved plantings in front draw the eye to create an optical illusion of deeper space. Natural elements soften corners.
The take away here is that all spaces can be used in both a practical and peaceful location at your home. No square footage is too big or small to make use of!
