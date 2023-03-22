Sustainable Toys Market is Expected to See Growth Rate of 12.5% By 2021-2031 | ECO KIDS, LE TOY VAN, Green Toys Legler

Sustainable - toy - market - amr

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased awareness regarding hazardous effects of toxic chemicals used in the toys and increasing concern about climate and environment are majorly driving the growth of the sustainable toys market during the forecast period

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14237

Sustainable toys, also known as green toys or recycled toys are majorly made up of organic cotton, wool, beeswax, cork, bamboo and water based inks. Rise in environmental consciousness among the customers and rapid expansion of the retail sector is likely to propel the sustainable toys market growth during the forecast period. Plastic is known to be one of the most non-degradable substances used in the toy manufacturing.

To prevent the environmental issue, the rising concern about global warming and government regulation regarding the use of plastic has been contributing for the growth of the sustainable toys market. Furthermore, government regulations regarding the use chemicals in toys and development of an eco-label certification program for toys are supporting for the growth of market.

Sustainable toys market analysis, the sustainable toys market segmented into type, product type, distribution channel, age group and region.

By product type, the market is categorized into action figures, building sets, dolls, games/puzzles, sports and outdoor toys and others. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into, up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years and above 10 years.

Request For Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14237

By distribution channel, market is categorized into, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels and other.

By Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

According to the sustainable toys market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the online channels segment is growing at highest CAGR growth rate and is estimated to reach $7,863.2 million by 2030. The online sale of sustainable toys is likely to gain significant traction in the upcoming years. Consumers can obtain access to products manufactured in a different country through online retail. Consumers who demand a product from a specific brand but do have access to the physical store can easily purchase it from online portals. Therefore, online stores enable attaining a larger consumer base across the world. It is regarded as the fastest growing sales channel in the global market.

The key players profiled in this report include;-

co Kids

Le Toy Van

Green Toys

Legler

Tegu

Plan Toys

LEGO

Hasbro

GOLIATH GAMES

CLEMENTONI.

Procure Complete Report (293 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @checkout link :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/14b827abe8d80eea7106b385ddac65fa

Key Findings Of The Study

The sustainable toys market size was valued at $18,940.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $59,645.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By type, the action figures segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

By age group, the Up to 5 years segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was valued at $5,423.50 million, accounting for 28.6% of the global sustainable toys market share.

In 2020, the US was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $14,738.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of Sustainable Toys Market report?

Q2. What is the CAGR of Sustainable Toys Market?

Q3. How can I get sample report of Sustainable Toys Market?

Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies in the Sustainable Toys Market?

Similar Report :-

Smart Bread Maker Market

Studio Monitor Headphones Market

Explore AMR’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain

o Kids Scooter Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kids-scooter-market-A06569

o Audiovisual Production Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/audiovisual-production-market-A09387

o Christmas Decorations Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/christmas-decorations-market-A10626

o Gorillapod Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gorillapod-market-A12902