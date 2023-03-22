Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2020-2025

Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market

Surge in use of cloud-based technology for automotive telematics solutions and growth of the transport & logistics sector drive the global Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market. However, high cost associated with automotive telematics and concerns regarding vehicle hacking hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for connected vehicles and demand for smart transportation systems are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Telematics technology is one of the largest evolving sectors across the world, wherein technological advancements in mobile communications have made it possible to identify and determine any unfavorable changes in vehicle in real-time. The Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market is attaining momentum in the Southeast Asia region and holds great prospects to the merchants and market vendors in the future. Across the Southeast Asia region, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia, the automobile manufacturers are installing more and more telematics to simultaneously check the performance and discover any faults in vehicles, thereby meeting the increased demand from users regarding wireless connectivity.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in the global economic slowdown and reduction in manufacturing and sales of automotive OEM telematics in Southeast Asia.

Several OEMs closed or reduced their production in some cases and some even permanently closed their business during the pandemic.

The rise in efforts regarding the stabilization and boosting the economies by the governments is expected to boost the market growth.

Thailand dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Thailand dominated the Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market share in 2016, and Vietnam is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of adopting automotive OEM telematics. Automotive OEM telematics is gradually growing in the Philippines and a rising number of companies are offering automotive telematics in Indonesia.

Currently, the rising demand for automotive telematics is being leveraged by OEMs to manufacture automobiles that incorporate larger telematics features to stand out from its competitors. The biggest advantage delivered by telematics is Cloud connectivity. It allows easy data collection and storage based on various automobile factors such as vehicle performance, its location, and maintenance needs. As a result of getting this useful information on the go, vehicle owners are offered a service that gives them the ability to keep track of a large number of fleet vehicles, get social updates and infotainment on the go, check traffic conditions in real-time, and much more. For instance, Teltonika, a company that offers cloud-based telematics solutions, has a good presence in Vietnam.

By solution, the Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market has been segmented into telematics insurance, fleet/vehicle management, telematics maintenance, location information services, infotainment, in car marketing, smart contracts, and others. The fleet/vehicle management segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2016 as it enables improved tracking, flexibility in route planning, efficient use of capacity, and reduced fuel consumption. Moreover, the smart contracts segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Smart contract automatically credits the due amount to the policyholder’s account. The growth in use of smart contracts for secure and automatic credit of amount in policyholder’s account acts as a driver for growth of the automotive OEM telematics market.

By vehicle type, the Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market has been fragmented into HCV, MCV, LCV/vans, bus, taxis or ride hailing, and others. The LCV/vans segment dominated the Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market in 2016 as light commercial vehicles fulfill an important role within the logistics & transportation industry. Moreover, numerous light commercial vehicle operators are making use of telematics to drive the efficiency and performance of their fleets. Moreover, the HCV segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. In the heavy vehicle industry, telematics has helped to vastly improve fleet safety, increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, monitor safety habits, optimize vehicle performance, and offer other benefits.

Key players operating in the Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market include AT&T Inc., Continental AG, Harman International, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, UD Trucks Corp., Valeo, Verizon Communications Inc., and Webfleet Solutions B.V.

