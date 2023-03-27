Several industry thought leaders in the Analytics Space will participate in WWDVC's Monday Panel Discussions

Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions Attendees at a Session Stoweflake Resort and Spa

Data Vault Alliance Announces Panelist Participants for WWDVC 2023

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Vault Alliance is pleased to announce the industry thought leaders who will participate in this year's round table discussion, to be held the day before regular sessions begin at the World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023. The panel will take place on April 30, at the first ever Premium Business Monday Program, the day before technical sessions begin. This premium track, created in response to feedback from previous attendees, is focused on the concept of how to talk about Data Vault with the business side of organizations.

When asked about the upcoming panel session, Sanjay Pande of Data Vault Alliance noted, "These individuals bring a wealth of experience in how to talk to the business and engage them in the journey to delivering high-value analytic solutions by learning the language of the business." The lineup of panelists include:

Scott Ambler – Scott Ambler is an Agile Data Coach and Consulting Methodologist with Ambysoft Inc., leading the evolution of the Agile Data and Agile Modeling methods. Scott was the (co)-creator of PMI’s Disciplined Agile (DA). He helps organizations around the world to improve their way of working (WoW) and ways of thinking (WoT).

Troy Belanger – CEO of Kaizen Methods – is a former intelligence officer. He has architected, directed & led a number of significant DOD/IC initiatives in Big Data, Behavioral sciences, large scale analytics, security data lakes, and applied Narrow AI for cyber security. He is a CDVP2, CISSP and CCI.

Mark Budzinski – Moderator – CEO of Clean Data, Inc. Experienced, Successful, Pragmatic, and Straight-Talking business leader and strategist. Mark will be moderating the panel discussion and adding his perspective along with this panel of experts and thought-leaders.

Kent Graziano – Thought-Leader, Data Vault and former-Snowflake Evangelist, World Renowned Data Warrior, and Data Vault Master – need we say more?

Kevin Marshbank – President & Founder of Data Vault Shop. He will be bringing his insights and business optics having spent 20 years working closely with his business clients to successfully achieve their data analytics objectives.

Julian Redmond – CEO of Certus Solutions – DVA Authorized Training Partner. Julien is focused on more effectively communicating the value of Information to business users and leading a highly skilled a professional team of Information Management professionals.

Some of the topics to be discussed in this panel are:

- When or IF you should mention Data Vault to the business

- People, Processes, and Technology – which to discuss and when

- What do managers need to understand about DV2 (how deep should we go)

- Why the business should decide on a methodology before they decide on technology

- How do we effectively communicate the value and importance of integration

- How do we effectively communicate the need for governance, security, rule management, version control & data quality

- How do you start to build a business case for change

- How do you see DWs and AI fitting together?

- What challenges do organizations face moving to a data-driven decision making paradigm?

In addition to this panelist lineup, the WWDVC Business Monday Program provides attendees with the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, and chart a course towards a brighter future for data warehousing and business intelligence. Some opportunities that attendees can anticipate are to:

- Gain valuable insights from industry experts

- Connect with a community of data professionals

- Find out about the latest trends and technologies

- Foster a sense of collaboration and teamwork in your organization

The WWDVC, hosted annually by the Data Vault Alliance, will take place in the first week of May at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, Vermont, USA. To learn more about the conference and to register, visit www.wwdvc.com