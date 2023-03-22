Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,763 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Herzog

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog today in Washington, D.C.  The Deputy Secretary conveyed U.S. concern regarding legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset rescinding important aspects of the 2005 Disengagement Law, including the prohibition on establishing settlements in the northern West Bank.  They also discussed the importance of all parties refraining from actions or rhetoric that could further inflame tensions leading into the Ramadan, Passover, and Easter holidays.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Herzog

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more