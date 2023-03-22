Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Herzog

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog today in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary conveyed U.S. concern regarding legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset rescinding important aspects of the 2005 Disengagement Law, including the prohibition on establishing settlements in the northern West Bank. They also discussed the importance of all parties refraining from actions or rhetoric that could further inflame tensions leading into the Ramadan, Passover, and Easter holidays.