Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc.’s First Southeast Regional Conference Empowers Women to Become the Leaders of Tomorrow

The conference brought together women from all walks of life to engage in meaningful dialogue about the roles they can play in empowering each other.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. – the independent multicultural national organization on a mission to bridge the social gap for online college students – is proud to have hosted its first Southeast Regional Conference, dedicated to empowering women to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Sponsored by Uniquely Social, The Sapphire Ruby, and EY Creationz and attended by women from all walks of life, the conference opened with a thought-provoking TEDx talk from the renowned social justice activist Karina Ratra. Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc.’s National President Frankie Sanchez BCHHP then hosted a transformational workshop focused on women in leadership and shattering marginalizing stereotypes, which included a panel conversation with Durham Chief of Police Patrice Andrews, i20 Entrepreneur and STEAM Academy Founder Dr. Rose Lorenzo, Educator and Principal Ms. Cynthia Webb, M.E.d, and certified Life Transformation Coach Mrs. Monica Dennis, MSN.

The conference also spotlighted local businesses including Tynaisha Barnes’s Virtual Assistant Services, Tiny Toez by Monique Varnado-Jackson, and Candice Anderson’s CharLai Accessories. It closed with opportunities for attendees to engage in community service work, in coordination with local shelters.

“As our first Southeast Regional Conference, I found the entire experience to be deeply moving, both personally and professionally,” said Hildra AnnaJean, Ph.D., Founder of Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. “To see so many members attend, learn from guest speakers as well as one another, connect, and lift each other up not only resonated with me; it served as a reminder of the important role our organization plays in bringing together women who choose to further pursue their education online.”

The Southeast Regional Conference marked the first in a series of inaugural Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. regional conferences. The organization will host additional events in Houston, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City in the coming months, culminating in its highly anticipated Mermaid Gala Ball in Atlanta.

For more information about Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. or to learn more about how to attend a future regional conference, click here or visit www.sigmachipsi.org.