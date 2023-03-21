LGI Homes Announces Its Newest Community in the Wilmington, NC Market

/EIN News/ -- BOLIVIA, N.C., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, New South Bridge, located in Bolivia, NC.



Located just off US-17, New South Bridge is just a short drive to all that Wilmington has to offer. Minutes down the road is Southport, where historic streets are lined with shops, art galleries and dining opportunities. In addition to these fantastic area amenities, homeowners will enjoy a 9-hole golf course, a community pool, clubhouse and a nature trail within this unique community.

New South Bridge by LGI Homes offers a spectacular line up of floor plans. These one and two-story homes range in size from 1,460 to 2,358 square feet, with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. This unique lineup of brand-new homes feature open layouts with modern kitchens, large family rooms, private owner retreats, flex rooms and attached garages. The homes at New South Bridge are move-in ready and built with designer upgrades included as part of LGI’s CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases a popular assortment of desirable upgrades including chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient, stainless steel kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, an undermount kitchen sink and so much more.

“With the opening of New South Bridge, we are excited to expand our presence further into the Wilmington market,” said Jef Yarbrough, division president. “The new homes available at New South Bridge provide homebuyers in the Bolivia area with an incredible selection of affordable, move-in ready opportunities that offer the space, upgrades and amenities they desire.”

With brand-new homes, a charming location and family-friendly amenities, New South Bridge is the perfect community for homebuyers looking to purchase a beautiful, new home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts from the $260s. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule a private tour, homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 879-7321 ext 509 to learn more.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

