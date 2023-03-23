Los Angeles County Superior Court Enters $6.1 Million Judgment Against Henrik Fisker, Dr. Geeta Fisker and Fisker, Inc.

Baldwin Mader Law Group Obtained a $6.1 Million Judgment against Henrik Fisker, Dr. Geeta Fisker and Their EV Start-up Fisker, Inc.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR)
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Fisker founded Fisker, Inc., an electric vehicle ("EV") start-up, in 2016. Dr. Fabio Albano was formerly the company's Vice President of Battery Systems and among the first employees hired at the start-up. Dr. Albano sold his solid-state battery patent to Fisker, Inc. in exchange for shares of the company. When Dr. Albano voluntarily resigned from Fisker, Inc., the company claimed that he had forfeited his shares.
The matter was arbitrated at the American Arbitration Association ("AAA"), resulting in an Arbitration Award in Dr. Albano’s favor. The Award was subsequently confirmed by Judge Gary Y. Tanaka of the California Superior Court, Los Angeles County (Case No. 20TRCV00731). On March 13, 2023, Judge Tanaka entered Judgment in Dr. Albano’s favor against Henrik Fisker, Dr. Geeta Fisker and Fisker, Inc. in the amount of $6,108,113.
Dr. Albano was represented by Patrick Baldwin, Esq. and Christopher Mader, Esq. of Baldwin Mader Law Group, a Manhattan Beach, California securities litigation firm. Henrik Fisker, Dr. Geeta Fisker and Fisker, Inc. were represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.
About Us:
Baldwin Mader Law Group is a boutique Securities Litigation firm based in Manhattan Beach, California. Patrick Baldwin, Esq. has specialized in securities and investment fraud for over 42 years. He was an attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington D.C. (Market Regulation and Corporation Finance), and has represented thousands of defrauded investors in virtually every type of securities case. Christopher Mader, Esq. has been a litigator for 25 years, specializing exclusively in securities litigation since 2005. He was formerly an FINRA licensed registered representative at a leading investment firm.
