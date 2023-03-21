Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Of The Zoll Medical Corporation Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces a continuing investigation of the data breach at Zoll Medical Corporation. This investigation relates to the theft of the protected health information of more than 1 million patients.



According to a notification letter issued by Zoll – “On January 28, 2023, we detected unusual activity on our internal network, and we promptly took steps to mitigate the incident. We consulted with third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with our response to the incident, and we notified law enforcement. We determined that your information may have been affected on or about February 2, 2023. Our investigation into the incident is ongoing.” Zoll informed the Maine Attorney General’s 0ffice on March 10, 2023, that just over one million individuals were impacted by the breach.

Medical device manufacturers collect and retain an extensive amount of information about patients and consumers and should take every possible precaution to keep this data secure. However, many consumers affected by the recent ZOLL data breach have begun questioning the company’s commitment to data security. This is the second major breach reported by Zoll in the last four years.

IMPORTANT: If you believe that you were affected by the Zoll data breach, please contact us immediately to protect your rights. It makes no difference what state you reside in. Contact plaintiff’s counsel via e-mail to John G. Emerson at jemerson@emersonfirm.com.