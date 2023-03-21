Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,666 in the last 365 days.

OOOOO Announces Lifting of Management Cease Trade Order

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited. (TSXV: OOOO) ("OOOOO" or the "Company") reports that the management cease trade order granted on March 1, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders was lifted on March 21, 2023 following the filing, on March 21, 2023, of the Company's financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.

About OOOOO

Founded by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive shoppable videos.

For further information please contact:

Samuel Jones.
Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder
(604)-265-0771
sam@ooooo.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

You just read:

OOOOO Announces Lifting of Management Cease Trade Order

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more