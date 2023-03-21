Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,743 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ALBERTA

CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province of Alberta will be making an announcement related to housing in Alberta.

Media are invited to join George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview, and the Honourable Jeremy Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, for the announcement.

Date:

March 22, 2023


Time:

10:30 am MT


Location:

Notes:  

Fresh Start Recovery Centre

411 41 Ave NE

Calgary AB

Media can also join by phone:


Calgary media dial in: 1-587-333-0001
Edmonton media dial in: 1-825-500-5007
Toll-free media dial in: 1-800-578-9520

Passcode:  338260

The news conference will be livestreamed to alberta.ca/news

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c7842.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ALBERTA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more