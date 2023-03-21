MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ALBERTA
CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province of Alberta will be making an announcement related to housing in Alberta.
Media are invited to join George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview, and the Honourable Jeremy Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, for the announcement.
Date:
March 22, 2023
Time:
10:30 am MT
Location:
Notes:
Fresh Start Recovery Centre
411 41 Ave NE
Calgary AB
Media can also join by phone:
Calgary media dial in: 1-587-333-0001
Passcode: 338260
The news conference will be livestreamed to alberta.ca/news
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing CorporationView original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c7842.html
