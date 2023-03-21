Submit Release
WD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

WD-40 Company WDFC today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share payable April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

The Company also announced that it has scheduled its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call for Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. On this call, management will discuss financial results, business developments and other matters affecting the Company. Other forward-looking or material information may also be discussed.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.wd40company.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

The Company's quarterly earnings press release will cross the wire after market close on April 6, 2023. Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the press release and other supporting materials.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of well-known brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, 2000 Flushes®, no vac®, 1001®, Spot Shot®, Lava®, Solvol®, X-14®, and Carpet Fresh®.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, USA, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $518.8 million in fiscal year 2022 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

