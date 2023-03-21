There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,654 in the last 365 days.
Electric actuators for marine and defense industry market size in US to Grow by USD 188.03 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation - Technavio
Electric actuators for marine and defense industry market size in US to Grow by USD 188.03 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation - Technavio
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.