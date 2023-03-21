Submit Release
Four ways startups find unexpected opportunities in Wisconsin

Alex Tyink, founder of Green Bay-based Fork Farms, moved from New York City back to Wisconsin to start his business. A recent article published by Entrepreneur magazine shares the reasons behind his decision, which include Wisconsin’s supportive, tight-knit community; access to capital; an ecosystem with a mission to help businesses thrive; and a wealth of private and public resources. Read the full article.

