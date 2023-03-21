Submit Release
The Maddux pilot project: Cleaning up for affordable housing

We're excited to share our new video about The Maddux affordable-housing pilot project in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood. We chat with Bob Warren and Sandra Matthews from our Toxics Cleanup Program about the transformation of contaminated cleanup sites into 200-plus units of affordable housing.

The Maddux is the Mt. Baker Housing organization's newest development. It’s the first project to come out of our Toxics Cleanup Program's innovative approach of combining environmental cleanup with the development of affordable housing. The Washington Legislature provided funding for our early efforts, and, in 2022, it established a permanent program to provide grants for planning and cleanup of contaminated sites intended for affordable-housing development.

