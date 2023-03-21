Emerson Firm, PLLC Announces Data Breach Lawsuit Against Independent Living Systems, LLC (ILS)

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces that it has filed a lawsuit against ILS on behalf of two Florida residents and a putative class of patients treated at ILS facilities whose personal information and including healthcare information was accessed by cyber thieves. ILS has informed the Maine Attorney General that it suffered a data breach that has affected up to 4,226,508 individuals--the largest healthcare data breach reported in 2023.



The information compromised included names, addresses, dates of birth, state ID numbers, Social Security numbers, taxpayer ID numbers, financial account information, Medicare/Medicaid IDs, diagnosis codes/diagnosis information, admission/discharge dates, mental/physical conditions, treatment information, food delivery information, prescription information, billing/claims information, and health insurance information.

