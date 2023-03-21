Economic Health Dialogue of the Americas Ministerial in Panama Fosters Preparedness for Future Pandemics in the Western Hemisphere

On March 20, 2023, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez hosted the first Economic and Health Dialogue of the Americas (EHA) high-level ministerial meeting in partnership with the Panamanian government. The high-level dialogue of the EHA facilitated conversations among senior health and finance officials across the Western Hemisphere to strengthen countries’ resilience against future pandemics. The EHA is another groundbreaking U.S. initiative to convene countries of the region to coordinate medical supply chains and to streamline distribution and regulation networks to be better prepared for the next pandemic. It will support regional government coordination on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and identify and leverage best practices in the public sector. The EHA encourages nations to assess gaps in their health security capacities and share examples on sustainable health financing for effective and equitable service and product delivery to support resilience and recovery in our economic and health systems.

To stay updated, follow Under Secretary Fernandez on Twitter: @State_E, Facebook: @StateDeptE, and LinkedIn: @State-E.

For press inquiries, please contact: E_Communications@state.gov.