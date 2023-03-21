Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,593 in the last 365 days.

Economic Health Dialogue of the Americas Ministerial in Panama Fosters Preparedness for Future Pandemics in the Western Hemisphere

On March 20, 2023, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez hosted the first Economic and Health Dialogue of the Americas (EHA) high-level ministerial meeting in partnership with the Panamanian government.  The high-level dialogue of the EHA facilitated conversations among senior health and finance officials across the Western Hemisphere to strengthen countries’ resilience against future pandemics. The EHA is another groundbreaking U.S. initiative to convene countries of the region to coordinate medical supply chains and to streamline distribution and regulation networks to be better prepared for the next pandemic.  It will support regional government coordination on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and identify and leverage best practices in the public sector.  The EHA encourages nations to assess gaps in their health security capacities and share examples on sustainable health financing for effective and equitable service and product delivery to support resilience and recovery in our economic and health systems.

To stay updated, follow Under Secretary Fernandez on Twitter: @State_E, Facebook: @StateDeptE, and LinkedIn: @State-E.

For press inquiries, please contact: E_Communications@state.gov.

You just read:

Economic Health Dialogue of the Americas Ministerial in Panama Fosters Preparedness for Future Pandemics in the Western Hemisphere

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more