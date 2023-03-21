State Department Announces 28th Experience America Visit to Boston

The U.S. Department of State and the Office of the Chief of Protocol are proud to announce the 28th Experience America trip to Boston, Massachusetts with members of the foreign Diplomatic Corps, March 26-28, 2023. More than 30 foreign ambassadors – representing countries across 5 continents – will join Massachusetts-native Chief of Protocol of the United States Rufus Gifford to engage local business and community leaders and spotlight a vibrant American city.

Led by the U.S. Department of State, Experience America connects foreign ambassadors with academic, business, community, and cultural leaders. The goal is to build relationships to promote economic investment, commerce, and dialogue. Experience America takes diplomats out of Washington to show them our remarkable country and everything it has to offer. More than 100 countries have participated in Experience America trips since its inception in 2008 and the foreign ambassadors have visited over 20 cities and states including Wilmington, Austin, San Diego, Atlanta, and throughout the state of Alaska. Experience America trips have yielded tangible results at home and around the world, including the establishment of ports in U.S. cities and sister-port agreements across the globe. Delta Airlines established direct flights from Atlanta to South Africa; Kosovo worked to open its first McDonalds; and an Iraqi delegation visited Chicago to discuss trade opportunities.

Boston has always been a city that prides itself on writing new chapters in America’s history — from our nation’s first public park to our first public school, and from the first shot in the war for independence to the first shot of lifesaving vaccines. The program will travel to Boston to see how the city has become a global leader in the life sciences industry and biotechnology field. Home to more than 1,000 biotechnology companies, including those that collectively comprise more than 7 percent of the global drug pipeline, Ambassadors will hear from scientists, students and private-sector officials at the cutting edge of American innovation, and those pushing science forward to solve some of society’s toughest problems. Innovation and entrepreneurship — two hallmarks of the U.S. research ecosystem — drove the rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to support and strengthen an inclusive and secure global bioeconomy, helping us reduce carbon emissions and improve health outcomes for millions of Americans and many more around the world.

Over the course of the three days, participating diplomats will hear how research, technology, and entrepreneurship have transformed the region and powers development that changes and improves individuals, countries, and societies. Experience America will help to build relationships between the visiting ambassadors and companies and leaders across Boston, and in the process, open doors for local organizations eager to develop global partnerships and investment possibilities.

The following events are open to the press:

Sunday, March 26, 7:00 p.m. – Welcome Reception at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute – Ambassadors will join local elected officials, business, and community leaders for a reception at the Institute for the United States Senate, a center dedicated to encouraging participatory democracy, invigorating civil discourse, and inspiring the next generation of citizens and leaders to engage in the civic life of their communities. The reception will feature remarks by United States Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

– Welcome Reception at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute – Ambassadors will join local elected officials, business, and community leaders for a reception at the Institute for the United States Senate, a center dedicated to encouraging participatory democracy, invigorating civil discourse, and inspiring the next generation of citizens and leaders to engage in the civic life of their communities. The reception will feature remarks by United States Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Monday, March 27, 12:30 p.m. – Roundtable Discussion with MassBio – Diplomats will hear about Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences, cross-industry collaboration driving forward Greater Boston’s leadership in the sciences and have the opportunity to interact and converse with scientific organizations dedicated to preventing, treating and creating curing disease through transformative science and technology. Ambassadors will exchange views with technology leaders, business executives and research scientists’ part of MassBio – who represents more than 1,600 members at the forefront of research and development – to learn about challenges at the center of biotechnology, medical technology and digital health applications.

– Roundtable Discussion with MassBio – Diplomats will hear about Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences, cross-industry collaboration driving forward Greater Boston’s leadership in the sciences and have the opportunity to interact and converse with scientific organizations dedicated to preventing, treating and creating curing disease through transformative science and technology. Ambassadors will exchange views with technology leaders, business executives and research scientists’ part of MassBio – who represents more than 1,600 members at the forefront of research and development – to learn about challenges at the center of biotechnology, medical technology and digital health applications. Tuesday, March 28, 11:30 a.m. – MIT Tour – Ambassadors will learn about one of the world’s leading research institutions, MIT. A hub for innovation, diplomats will engage with officials and faculty about the intersection of business and technology – including entrepreneurial ecosystems, the future of work, strategic management, and technology shaping developing nations – and pivotal advances in healthcare and solutions addressing climate change. Featuring opening remarks by MIT Sloan Assistant Dean of Global Programs David Capodilupo on MIT’s role within the innovation ecosystem in Cambridge, Ambassadors will tour MIT’s research centers on healthcare, computer science and AI, the future of engineering and nanotechnology, and entrepreneurship. The ambassadors’ visit to Boston will include additional closed-press activities, including small dinners with business and civic leaders, a tour of Fenway Park, a presentation and walk through at LabCentral, a breakfast with Massachusetts Business Roundtable and the New England Council, and a tour of The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Ambassadors will also visit Pfizer, where they will learn about the company’s scientific breakthroughs, international workforce, and medical developments that impact thousands of local communities and millions of citizens globally.

For more information and for media RSVPs for one or multiple events, please contact the Office of the Chief of Protocol at summitmedia@state.gov by Friday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m., including your name, title, organization/affiliation, and mobile number.