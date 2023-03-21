Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Mach To Public Safety Commission

March 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Steven P. “Steve” Mach to the Public Safety Commission for a term set to expire on January 1, 2028. The Commission oversees the Texas Department of Public Safety, which enforces laws protecting public safety and provides for the prevention and detection of crime.

Steven P. “Steve” Mach of Houston is vice president and chief financial officer of Mach Industrial Group, LP and has served as the chairman of the Public Safety Commission (PSC) since March 2017. As PSC chairman, he also serves as a member of the Texas Racing Commission. He is past chairman of the Houston Symphony Board of Trustees and former chairman of the Houston Symphony Endowment. He serves as secretary of the Trinity University Board of Trustees, vice chairman of the Kinkaid School Board of Trustees, a member of the executive committee of the Sam Houston Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and former chairman of the board of Family Services of Greater Houston, Inc. He is an Eagle Scout and a life member of the Houston Police Foundation, 100 Club of Houston, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Mach received a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

