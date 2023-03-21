ARCHON Industries, Inc. Launches New EX20-1000 Explosion Proof Light

ARCHON Industries, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of our new explosion-proof light. EX20-1000 will be available for purchase on March 1, 2023.

The EX20-1000 luminaire has been designed to provide continuous illumination of process vessels, tanks, distillation columns, and other industrial items located in hazardous (Haz-Loc) and non-hazardous areas.

Approved hazardous operating environments are Class I Division I Group C&D, and Class I Division II Group C&D locations only. Model EX20-1000 is UL listed within US and Canada and is IP66 rated for strong water jet service.

Built with a high-power CREE™ COB LED and a proven LED driver for ultimate reliability, EX20-1000 provides high grade optics for exceptional performance.

ARCHON Industries, Inc. has been providing quality processing equipment since 1993 and is the leader in process lighting. Our goal is to create superior, powerful, and affordable lighting units.