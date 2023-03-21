Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,566 in the last 365 days.

ARCHON Industries, Inc. Launches New EX20-1000 Explosion Proof Light

ARCHON Industries, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of our new explosion-proof light. EX20-1000 will be available for purchase on March 1, 2023.

The EX20-1000 luminaire has been designed to provide continuous illumination of process vessels, tanks, distillation columns, and other industrial items located in hazardous (Haz-Loc) and non-hazardous areas.

Approved hazardous operating environments are Class I Division I Group C&D, and Class I Division II Group C&D locations only. Model EX20-1000 is UL listed within US and Canada and is IP66 rated for strong water jet service.

Built with a high-power CREE™ COB LED and a proven LED driver for ultimate reliability, EX20-1000 provides high grade optics for exceptional performance.

ARCHON Industries, Inc. has been providing quality processing equipment since 1993 and is the leader in process lighting. Our goal is to create superior, powerful, and affordable lighting units.

You just read:

ARCHON Industries, Inc. Launches New EX20-1000 Explosion Proof Light

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more