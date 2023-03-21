LG Beauty is launching their first Amazon Beauty Week: experience the best of K-beauty at unbeatable prices

LG Beauty's Beauty Week on Amazon features skincare and beauty products from highly revered Korean brands at a fraction of their original price.

About LG Beauty

Being proudly a part of LG Household & Health Care, Ltd. (LG H&H), a leading Korean beauty and skincare company, LG Beauty Brands bring effective skincare and products to elevate daily life through patented ingredients and LG’s forefront of science, technology, and expertise.

Talking to a company representative about Beauty Week, "We understand the importance of self-care and want to provide our customers with quality products they can rely on. Hence we are thrilled to offer our customers this exclusive opportunity to enjoy 30% off on some of our top-selling brands.”

The following six products are a must-have from their Beauty Week:

Sooryehan Hyobidam Fermented Skincare Gift Set

Sooryehan is a Korean skincare brand specializing in creating high-quality skincare products using natural and traditional herbal ingredients. They offer a range of products, including toners, serums, emulsions, creams and masks, that aim to provide skin anti-aging, brightening, and moisturizing benefits.

This gift set includes full-size and travel-size of the Hyobidam Fermented Toner and Hyobidam Fermented Emulsion as well as Hyobidam Fermented Eye Cream, Facial Cream, Emulsion and Sleeping Pack – all products are designed to provide the best anti-aging routine for the skin. The gift set is a great way to try out the Hyobidam line and can also become a thoughtful gift for a friend or loved one interested in Korean skincare.

Isa Knox Age Focus Prime Double Effect Skincare Gift Set

Since its launch in 1995, Isa Knox had a vision to revolutionize the skincare industry by providing proven solutions to the main skin concern for most women – signs of aging. The brand uses natural ingredients and advanced technology to create high-quality products that improve skin quality. The Isa Knox Age Focus Prime Double Effect Skincare set contains mainly plant based ingredients known to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin layers. This skincare set includes top of the line products by Isa Knox that are the perfect fair for aging or wrinkled skin.

Glint Dewy Moon Natural Glow Highlighter Stick

What makes the Glint Dewy Moon Natural Glow Highlighter Stick special is that you can use it as a regular highlighter, a blush, or even as an eyeshadow. The highlighter stick comes in a convenient tube, and its formula applies very smoothly without drying the skin or flaking due to its triple-layer system. This really multi-functional product provides a deep moisturizing effect and creates that special glowy, dewy look.

Freshian Sensual Vegan Lip Balm

The Freshian Sensual Vegan Lip Balm is formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E, which help moisturize and protect the lips. It is also vegan and cruelty-free and is free from harmful ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This lip balm is available in several shades, including pink, red, and nude, that can help enhance the lips' natural color. The product comes in a convenient tube that can be easily applied on the go, making it an excellent option for daily use.

Beyond Total Recovery Intense Body Emulsion Gift Set

Beyond's products are formulated with various natural ingredients, such as lotus flower, rice water, and edelweiss extract, known for their soothing, hydrating, and antioxidant properties. The brand also strongly emphasizes sustainability and ethical sourcing, using environmentally friendly packaging and supporting fair trade practices. The Beyond Total Recovery Intense Body Emulsion Gift Set is a collection of skincare products from the Total Recovery Intense Body Emulsion line that provides a total solution to your skin by improving the skin texture and tone, supplying nutrients and moisture and providing anti-aging care. The set typically includes the Total Recovery Intense Body Emulsion and Total Recovery Intense Body Shower Cream.

Veilment Natural Himalaya Pink Salt SPA 2-in-1 Body Wash & Body Scrub

Veilment is a natural home SPA treatment brand focusing on self care and wellness. Its high quality body products are made using naturally sourced ingredients. The Natural Himalaya Pink Salt SPA 2-in-1 Body Wash & Body Scrub with aromas of French Rose oil, Neroli essential oil and Apricot Seed powder effectively exfoliates dead skin cells and leaves skin smooth and silky. Gentle scrub formulated with Dead Sea salt is gentle enough to also be used on the face, hands or feet.

Conclusion

Represented by leading Korean beauty and skincare brands, LG Beauty is launching its first Beauty Week on Amazon, featuring a 30% discount on its top brands. The LG Beauty Week on Amazon will run from March 20 to March 26, 2023, and will offer customers the opportunity to save on their favorite LG Beauty skincare and beauty products.

