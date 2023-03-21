Karat Packaging Announces Auditor Change

/EIN News/ -- -- Audit Committee Approves PricewaterhouseCoopers

as New Independent Auditor --

CHINO, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT) (“Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced its Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

PwC will succeed BDO USA LLP (“BDO”). The review process to change the auditor was not related to any disagreement between Karat and BDO.

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.





Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin Sfetcu/Roger Pondel

310-279-5980

ir@karatpackaging.com