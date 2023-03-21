WVU Tech, Active Southern WV to partner for race series

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is the educational partner for the 2023 Wild and Wonderful Race Series. The running race series consists of seven races across West Virginia in the New River Gorge, Canaan Valley, Elk River Rail Trail and the Greenbrier River Trail areas. Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV), in partnership with Canaan Valley Running Company, Appalachian Timing Company, and Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, are bringing high-quality race events together in a series.

The Wild and Wonderful Race Series kicks off on April 8, 2023, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve with the Run the Summit races; 5K, 10K and half marathon.

“By partnering with Active SWV, WVU Tech Adventure Recreation Management (ARM) is working to promote lifelong health through an active lifestyle in southern West Virginia,” says Joshua Roe, Program Director and Teaching Assistant Professor of the Adventure Recreation Management program at WVU Tech.

The Tech ARM program will provide post-race comfort tents staffed by students and a certified Wilderness First Responder, where participants will receive electrolyte replacement snacks, water and chairs. The medical staff are trained to watch for any early warning signs of medical or injury concerns, Roe explains.

WVU Tech will have an additional presence at the Run the Summit event, the New River Gorge Rim to Rim race on Fayette Station Road on May 6, and the Bridge Day 5K Run in Fayetteville on October 21.

Youth mountain biking races are also on the calendar in 2023. Roe hopes to have a mountain bike team of 6th-12th graders participating in the five races in the latter part of the year. This effort is supported by Active SWV and will be under the umbrella of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association to create the Raleigh County Composite team.

By increasing race events in West Virginia, residents can enjoy the benefits of being active, there is an economic boost to the area, and more people are exposed to the beautiful destinations in our state,” shared Melanie Seiler, Executive Director of Active SWV.

There are incentives to participate in multiple races in the Wild and Wonderful Series. Racers who compete in three race regions will earn a custom series shirt. Those who participate in all four race regions will receive a shirt and a branded hoodie

The Run the Summit races registration is open now, but racers should enter by March 20 to ensure they will receive a shirt for the race.

The full series of races are below. For more information or to register for the 2023 Wild and Wonderful Race Series, visit www.wvseries.com. For more information on the Adventure Recreation Management program at WVU Tech, visit admissions.wvutech.edu.

2023 Wild and Wonderful Race Series