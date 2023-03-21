Dr. Kimberly Spair -The holistic wellness expert, underwent VBACs twice after the first C-section
EINPresswire.com/ -- The childbirth process has often been described as incredibly strenuous and complicated for the mother, and rightfully so. It’s called the miracle of life because women house and give birth to their offspring after nine (sometimes) challenging months. The process can be complicated because it can be painful and accompanied by backache and cramping for some mothers. Since the process is highly complex, it’s unsurprising that different delivery methods exist.
Dr. Kimberly Spair is well-accustomed to different birthing processes. Her first delivery happened at a birthing center and involved an unplanned C-section when her son’s leg came out. Unfortunately, the process also took a toll on her body, and the trauma impacted her for a month post-birth. She was told by doctors that she would never have children again, at least without using countless medications.
Receiving such news was heartbreaking for Kimberly. However, she didn’t let it discourage her. Instead, she found Medical Medium information. Medical Medium provided vital information that proved pivotal for her next two births. Dr. Kimberly’s second child was born naturally. Recently, she gave birth to her third child unmedicated at home.
As a holistic wellness expert, Dr. Kimberly understands the problems women face during childbirth because she has also undergone them. Hence, she wants to use her knowledge and experiences to help other women in similar situations.
Therefore, not only has she documented her birthing journey in detail, but she has also created resources for women to use during childbirth. So much can be done to support and prepare the body for this incredibly transformative time in a woman’s life.
In conversation, Dr. Kimberly Spair shared, “Childbirth is the most beautiful thing in this world. However, the miracle of life isn’t easy for some women because it can take a toll on our bodies if we aren’t supported properly. As someone who has experienced two homebirths, I also know that birth can be a very healing experience. My first pregnancy didn’t go as planned, and the trauma from that experience made me fearful of my second birth. However, I was able to support my body differently the second and third time around. I believe I have experienced three very different births, so that I can now share my knowledge with women walking through similar obstacles. I aim to educate and support women, so they can enjoy pregnancy and birthing without the fear of less-than-ideal birth outcomes. ”
About Dr. Kimberly Spair
Dr. Kimberly Spair holds a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from the University of South Carolina’s School of Public Health. She later obtained a Ph.D. in Holistic Health and Nutrition in 2020. Dr. Kimberly Spair’s work revolves around the science of dis-ease: toxicology and epigenetics. She aims to empower and support women, girls, and mothers to regain health and vitality holistically.
https://www.drkimberlyspair.com
Dr. Kimberly Spair
