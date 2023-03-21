Shift and Solar Earth collaborate with the Malahat Nation on Solar Powered Building

This partnership is another step towards energy sovereignty for the Malahat Nation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations -- Shift Clean Energy (Shift) announces today that it has partnered with Solar Earth Technologies Ltd . (Solar Earth) to power the Malahat Nations’ administrative operations on Vancouver Island by renewable solar energy. The project is a part of the Malahat Nations’ concrete plans to become a more sustainable community while moving toward energy sovereignty.



Funded by the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, this project will be the first to utilize Shift’s leading-edge energy storage systems on land and Solar Earth’s unique form of solar power that transforms everyday infrastructure, such as parking lots and sidewalks, into a renewable energy source. This first project will transition one of Malahat Nation’s administration buildings, which acts as a joint emergency response, and office space for the Environment and Social Programs Departments, to run on renewable energy. Following the completion of the building, Shift will continue to work with the Malahat Nation to streamline its transition to being a more sustainable community, with the aim of developing a renewable energy microgrid.

Solar Earth is a manufacturer of hardened solar power panels that transform sidewalks, parking lots and other elements of everyday infrastructure into a new source of solar energy. Its Chairman John Farlinger said: “This is an amazing opportunity to show the world how we can build Net-Zero energy systems to power truly sustainable economic development. With Shift, our goal is to deliver one of the world’s most unique microgrids, with the world’s toughest solar, that is both scalable and replicable in many other use cases.”

Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Solar Earth to bring this impactful project with the Malahat Nation to fruition. It is a testament to the fact that electrification doesn’t have to be a pain point. A transition towards a greener future is a win-win for both people and the planet.”

Innovative partnerships are at the core of Malahat Nation’s environmental strategy. The panels are expected to reduce 18,300 kg of carbon emissions over its 25-year lifetime while producing enough energy to cover its operating costs. Once complete, the Malahat Nation’s administration building will be capable of running off-grid at nearly full capacity.

“Malahat Nation is committed to sustaining administrative operations in a way that progresses environmental protection and honors the values of the community,” said Tristan Gale, the Malahat Nation’s Executive Director of environment and sustainable development. “This project will accomplish this goal by capturing and storing the energy of the sun using a new solar power technology that turns a concrete or asphalt surface into a renewable energy source and ultimately reduces our dependence on BC Hydro.”

Shift’s proprietary energy storage systems will store and manage the delivery of the solar power within the renewable energy grid. Its 30.5kW photovoltaic system is composed of 54 individual rooftop panels and 119 of Solar Earth’s PV pavers. The grid will supply 34.3 MWh of power annually.

This project, and partnership between Shift and Solar Earth, marks an important milestone and impactful step towards accelerating electrification solutions across an array of industries. Shift is rapidly growing with headquarters in the US, UK, and the Netherlands and Shift is currently in the process of building a location in Singapore.

Shift CEO Brent Perry added: “It’s an honor to be chosen by the Malahat Nation to install this carbon-free power and storage system. Shift and Solar Earth are keen to engage other communities that are open to similar projects around the world to achieve carbon reduction solutions.”

About Shift Clean Energy:

Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors. Shift enables customers to meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems. Understood to be the safest and most reliable energy storage solutions on the market today, and the first commercial marine solutions company to offer pay-as-you-go PwrSwäp subscription energy systems. Customers save money from day one through electrification, integrating ESS and renewable energy for both commercial and maritime applications. Shift now has offices in the US, UK, and the Netherlands, with a new office under construction in Singapore. Join us on our mission to zero emissions.

https://shift-cleanenergy.com/

About Solar Earth:

We are a new form of solar power that transforms everyday infrastructure into a source of revenue-generating solar energy for a net zero world. Solar Earth transforms surfaces into tough, versatile sources of solar energy by embedding solar cells into a rock-hard, resilient surface. We can "solarize" sidewalks, roads, parking lots, rooftops, docks, and more by putting solar cells inside that infrastructure. Our breakthrough technology captures the power of the sun to "solarize" infrastructure and generate secure, free, clean energy to fight climate change and achieve a net zero world. We are based in Vancouver with international offices. For more information, visit

www.solarearth.ca

About Malahat Nation:

Malahat Nation is an Indigenous Government representing approximately 340 members with reserve lands located along the western shore of Saanich Inlet, near Victoria, BC. Malahat Nation has maintained a strong connection with the Salish Sea and surrounding lands since time immemorial. Malahat members are stewards of the shared resources and habitats throughout the region. In recent years, Malahat Nation has dedicated much of its limited resources to modernize this stewardship and ensure that future generations of Malahat Members can enjoy the same natural resources that Malahat ancestors have enjoyed historically. Currently, the Malahat Nation Environment Department maintains a stewardship presence year-round, conducting monitoring, data collection and habitat revitalization throughout Malahat Territory. Looking towards the future, Malahat is committed to developing partnerships with innovative companies that offer modern solutions to the many environmental challenges facing the world today.

Press contact:

Yulu PR

Shift@yulupr.com