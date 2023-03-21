Shepparton students celebrate milestone

The ceremony will see the graduands – along with a further 21 graduating in absentia – mark the completion of a wide range of courses, including Nursing, Social Work, Business, Arts and Education. Six prize winners will also be announced.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO commended the students for their dedication to their studies and to their community, especially those impacted by the 2022 floods.

“Our students in Shepparton have shown great resilience – first navigating a global pandemic and then coping with devastating floods – and should feel very proud to have reached this significant milestone,” Professor Dewar said.

“It is wonderful to see how our graduates contribute to the community in Shepparton, with many already employed locally, and to see how their leadership is inspiring the next generation to pursue higher education,” Professor Dewar said.

Shepparton Head of Campus, Elizabeth Capp, said the campus continued to play a vital role in providing tertiary education options for regional students.

“La Trobe is committed to ensuring opportunities to enrol at university are available to students in our region, so it is always a huge thrill to celebrate Shepparton students at graduation,” Elizabeth Capp said.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year for our students and the broader community – with floods affecting so many in our city and region – but we have supported each other in a really inspiring way.”

Elizabeth Capp said a campus redevelopment would get underway later this year, providing even more opportunities for students in the area.

“With new clinical teaching facilities, flexible learning spaces and new technology our students will have more spaces to collaborate, study and socialise, and gain the experience and skills needed to excel in the workplace.”

As well as students graduating in Shepparton, hundreds of La Trobe students will graduate in Mildura, Bendigo and Albury Wodonga in April and May this year.

Image, left to right: Bachelor of Social Work and Human Services graduate Shaneka Dooly, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous) Associate Professor Michael Donovan, Bachelor of Nursing graduate Julie-Anne Bamblett

Media enquiries: Anna Knight, a.knight@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817