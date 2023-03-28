Mobility City of Salt Lake City Utah Celebrates Two Years of Helping Utahns 'Get Moving' with Mobility Products

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Salt Lake City showroom: 6578 South State St,Murray, UT 84107 Mobility City of Salt Lake City Owner Jase Hoover with customer in the Showroom

Owner Jase Hoover has helped thousands of mobility impaired Utahns improve their quality of life from his Murray UT showroom, via product sale, rental, repair.

Jase has done a great job of bringing the gift of mobility to seniors and veterans facing challenges in the community. He is compassionate, technical, and energetic when it comes to customer needs.” — ben Fretti, Director of Operations, Mobility City Holdings, Inc

BOCA RATON, FL, US, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings , Inc., the premier retail network in the power chair, mobility scooter, wheelchair, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City Salt Lake City UT location celebrated its second anniversary on March 1, 2023. Salt Lake City residents in need of mobility equipment can visit the Murray showroom for equipment sales, rental, and repairs. For those who can’t make it to the showroom, you can schedule a technician to come to your home for onsite service."We are excited to see how Jase Hoover has followed our recipe for growth and steadily built the business these past two years,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “Utahns who live in Greater Salt Lake City area have come to know the excellent customer service and products provided by the Salt Lake UT Team,” said Diane.Mobility City of Salt Lake City UT provides a variety of services in Utah and Salt Lake and surrounding counties in Utah. This business is led by Jase Hoover, an entrepreneur whose compassion for helping people led him to purchase a Mobility City franchise . “Building a business that helps people regain their independence and freedom has been one of the most fulfilling things I have done. Providing an important service for those in our local community has been more than I could ask for. It is incredibly satisfying to see the response from people when we help find the right solution to change their lives for the better. I look forward to many more years of helping people stay mobile and independent,” he said.Vincent Baratta, Mobility City Holdings Inc, COO said, “One reason Jase has done so well is his focus on helping customers, building revenues in-store, and scheduling his repair technicians on house calls for repairs, deliveries, and installations. We expect Jase will continue to expand his business in 2023 and beyond,” said Vincent.“We look for merchant minded owners with operations skills for our network expansion. Jase Hoover has proven himself and we could not have chosen a better business owner in Salt Lake City; especially with the sensitivity to our customer’s needs,” said Diane Baratta, Mobility City Holdings Inc CEO.Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 37 of the top MSA’s in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including wheelchairs, power chairs, stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, and mobility scooters through over 46 locations in 27 states.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

