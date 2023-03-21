Physical Rehabilitation Network & MemorialCare Open New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Huntington Beach

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of over 200 physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its second outpatient physical therapy clinic in Huntington Beach. The opening also represents the 33rd clinic in PRN’s joint venture partnership with MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system. The new clinic will operate at 18682 Beach Boulevard Ste. 160 under PRN’s locally recognized and trusted brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab).

“We are incredibly excited to expand our leading physical care programs in the Huntington Beach community,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “With a collaborative joint-venture partner like MemorialCare, we continue to broaden access to our tailor-made approach to physical therapy across the communities we support. At this new Cal Rehab clinic in Huntington Beach, our experienced therapists will receive guidance and support from trusted Clinic Director, Ernest Raheb.”

Dr. Raheb, PT, DPT, will lead the day-to-day operations as the location’s clinic director. Raheb holds a bachelor’s degree from Cal State University and Doctor of Physical Therapy from University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. Raheb’s areas of focus include cupping, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization tools and high-velocity-low-amplitude manipulations.

“More clinics means more access and opportunity for MemorialCare to deliver a better experience and a better continuity of care—at a reduced cost—to patients across the Southern California region,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “PRN’s network of physical therapy clinics is one of the fastest expanding in the country, with a reach that enables us to provide patients a comprehensive range of treatments.”

The new Huntington Beach clinic, located at 18682 Beach Boulevard Ste. 160, welcomes patients of all ages, and offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation, and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions, and more. Most insurance plans are accepted at the location.

The MemorialCare–PRN partnership’s network of 33 clinic locations extends across Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about Cal Rehab or to schedule an appointment at the new Huntington Beach clinic, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website, memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy, or call (949) 337-1186 to book an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions.

PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports nearly 2,000 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

