Keller Williams Real Estate Agent, Brad Hermes, Joins Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to Lead Land and Ranch Division

Leading global luxury real estate auction marketplace announces key hire to continue expansion of the firm’s Land and Ranch Division

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the leading global luxury real estate auction marketplace, announced today a new key hire as part of the firm’s continued expansion—Brad Hermes, former luxury real estate agent, joins as Director of Business Development, Land and Ranch Division.

"We’re known for selling the world’s finest real estate, and in the past 15 years, many of our top sales have been luxury land and ranch buying opportunities,” stated Chad Roffers, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our clients live global lifestyles and many, if not most, own multiple homes worldwide, including many generational ranch estates. As Brad joins our team, his veteran experience in this niche will lead our firm’s further expansion into this division, bringing the finest land and ranch properties to our proven platform, which continues to be in high demand for Sellers who want unparalleled reach combined with a certainty of a closed transaction is 60 days or less.”

With deep roots in Texas, Brad Hermes—a Texas State alumni and member of the San Jacinto Monument and Museum Board of Directors—has established himself as a top-ranked luxury real estate agent throughout the Houston area, and a luxury ranch specialist across Texas.

With seasoned experience in luxury residential and ranch real estate over nearly 30 years in the industry, Hermes will serve as Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Director of Business Development, Land and Ranch Division, leading the company’s continued growth into high-end land development and ranch properties. As a consistent top agent in the Houston area, Hermes has solidified himself as an expert in selling fine estates and expansive ranches. With access to the latest information in marketing strategies and market trends, in combination with his proven track record, Brad is well equipped to service the firm’s clientele and their exceptional properties.

“As the referring or listing agent for a number of listings that have sold by way of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions platform, and a member of their Agent Advisory Board, I was excited and honored when the opportunity presented itself to join their team,” stated Brad Hermes. “I’ve believed in their mission, vision, values, and strategy for many years now, and have experienced success with their platform for my high-end clients. I’m looking forward to guiding the firm as it expands deeper into selling the world’s top luxury ranches and development opportunities.”

Notable land and ranch sales include:

Peace Ranch | 2900 Taylor Creek Road, Near Aspen, CO

Sold for $17.15M

Listed by Tommy Latousek & Mary Anne Meyer of Douglas Elliman

Riva Ridge Preserve | 3000 North Riva Ridge Road, Jackson Hole, WY

Sold, Listed for $37M

Listed by Julie Faupel of Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates

Timber Creek Ranch | 416 CRSE 3390, Near Dallas, TX

Sold for $8.91M

Listed by Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates & Ralph Robertson of Century 21 Butler Real Estate Services

Robert Taylor Ranch | 3099 Mandeville Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA

Sold for $13.2M

Listed by Marcie Hartley & Aaron Kirman of Hilton & Hyland

Wolf Point Golf Club | Gulf Coast, TX

Sold for $10.696M

Listed by Rick Doak of Republic Ranches

