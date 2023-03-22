PASQAL Launches First Neutral Atoms Quantum Computing Exploration Platform
Quantum Discovery lets users explore enterprise use cases and applications for neutral atoms quantum computing with PASQAL’s emulators and quantum processor
Enterprise users can now explore the benefits of neutral atoms quantum computing for themselves with the launch of Quantum Discovery.”PARIS, FRANCE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
PASQAL, a leader in neutral atoms quantum computing, today announced the launch of Quantum Discovery, the first neutral atoms quantum computing exploration platform. The program allows users to build their understanding of quantum computing, discover real-world applications for neutral atoms quantum computing and explore how their businesses could benefit. The platform includes access to PASQAL’s quantum emulators and 100-qubit quantum processing unit, allowing users to experience a real-world quantum computer in action.
Quantum Discovery is a cloud-accessible web platform designed for groups of employees to sign up and experience the program as a team. Each participant completes his/her own modules and can see other team members’ progress. The program includes three modules that users can complete in any order. Modules include:
Onboard yourself in Quantum
• Users can onboard themselves and get familiar with the core concepts of quantum computing, the underlying physics and PASQAL’s quantum algorithms through pre-recorded video tutorials, click-through demos, and a VR Tour of PASQAL’s hardware.
Interact with quantum computing
• Users can run and adjust pre-coded algorithm demos on real quantum hardware and emulators through integrated Jupyter notebooks, a web application for creating and sharing computational documents.
• Once the pre-coded content is completed, users can experiment with the code, adjusting parameters to see the impact on the results and runtime.
Identify/prioritize use cases
• Leveraging the user’s acquired knowledge from the first two modules, this module will guide users through a set of questions tailored to identify relevant use cases.
• Once the set of questions is complete, users can submit them to PASQAL where experts will review and accept or share feedback.
• Users can learn about example use cases for each of PASQAL’s core algorithms and test if their unique enterprise use cases can be solvable with PASQAL’s algorithms.
“Neutral atoms quantum computing has the greatest potential to reach quantum advantage and deliver strategic value to enterprises across industries,” said Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO and co-founder of PASQAL. “Enterprise users can now explore the benefits of neutral atoms quantum computing for themselves with the launch of Quantum Discovery. We look forward to seeing the variety of applications enterprises will leverage to solve critical challenges in their industries.”
Quantum Discovery is the first level of PASQAL’s quantum adoption service available to enterprises. Following the Quantum Discovery stage, enterprises can:
• Develop proof of concept with the support of PASQAL’s team of quantum programmers and test them on a quantum processor.
• Work with PASQAL to develop a specific roadmap toward quantum advantage, which will be executed by a multidisciplinary team with domain experts, experienced quantum developers and quantum hardware engineers.
• Leverage quantum computing in the enterprise through API-accessible cloud-based solutions and insert quantum applications into workflows.
Quantum Discovery is currently under limited release. Pre-registration is available for early access here.
PASQAL’s technology was built upon the Nobel Prize-winning research of company co-founder Alain Aspect. PASQAL is on track to deliver a 1,000 qubit quantum computer, which it believes will deliver major commercial advantages over classical computers, by 2024. The company’s customers include BMW, BASF, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Airbus, LG Electronics and Thales among many others. The company announced a €100 million Series B funding round in January 2023.
To learn more about PASQAL, visit www.pasqal.com.
About PASQAL
PASQAL builds quantum computers from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. PASQAL was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d’Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. PASQAL has secured more than €140 million in financing to date.
