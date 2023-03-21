Prism Inks Reveals New Website

Submit Release
Exciting New Information from Americas Leading Digital Ink Manufacturer-Prism Ink is launching a new website at www.prisminks.com.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Inks has recently launched its new website at www.prisminks.com. This new website has been redesigned to reflect the many changes and new products offered by Prism Inks and The Prism Group of companies.

The new website makes it easy to find ink and fluid products manufactured by Prism Inks by using its newly developed Product and Application Hub on the Home page. There are a large variety of digital inks and applications that are available from Prism Inks, and these are reviewed on the site. The new website features information covering its outstanding R&D capabilities, OEM manufacturing and contract manufacturing and Prism's extensive resources dedicated to ensuring sustainability.

“As the leading independent digital ink manufacturer in the Americas, the previous website did not address many of the new capabilities offered by Prism Inks and the Prism Group companies,” stated Amir Ajanee, CEO and Managing Partner of Prism Inks and the Prism Group. Ajanee further stated, “We are very pleased to share our new site with the digital imaging community and know that it will be extremely helpful in determining how Prism might be able to assist with providing innovative new digital ink products.”

The new Prism Inks website is live and can be accessed by visiting www.prisminks.com.

