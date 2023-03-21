Samuel Sutterfield Awarded the “Ethics Approved” Status
President and Founder of Elevate Wealth Management, Samuel Sutterfield was recently awarded the “Ethics Approved” status by the IARFC Code of Ethics.TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC) has recently granted President of Elevate Wealth Management, Sam Sutterfield the distinguished "Ethics Approved" status in recognition of his adherence to the IARFC Code of Ethics.
This prestigious acknowledgment involves a historical verification process, including background checks from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and state-licensing records. An individual with a spotless record for the past five years will fulfill the IARFC’s criteria for being “Ethics Approved.” Upon successful completion of the IARFC-required Code of Ethics Exam, one has demonstrated his/her dedication to ethical conduct and commitment to providing clients with high-quality service.
“My mission is to help clients plan for a stable financial future that best meets their needs. I look forward to extending my services to anyone that wants to discuss financial strategies and design a plan tailored to your unique situation,” says Sutterfield.
The IARFC Code of Ethics lays the groundwork for a relationship between clients and their financial consultants which encompasses six key principles:
1. Prioritize clients’ interests above personal interests.
2. Maintain proficiency through continuing education.
3. Charge fair and reasonable fees for services.
4. Adhere to applicable laws and regulations.
5. Provide equal service to clients as one would provide to oneself in similar circumstances.
6. Disclose all relevant information about fees, commissions, and other sources of compensation.
Established in 1984, the IARFC is a non-profit credentialing association dedicated to promoting public confidence in the financial planning profession. Their professional designations, Registered Financial Associate (RFA), Registered Financial Consultant (RFC), and Master Registered Financial Consultant (MRFC), are awarded to consultants who meet the stringent standards of education, experience, and integrity demanded of all members.
Sam Sutterfield is a highly-skilled financial consultant with over 18 years of experience serving the Tucson, Arizona community. As the co-founder and president of Elevate Wealth Management, he is passionate about empowering his clients to make informed decisions and is a dedicated advocate for ethical practices within the industry. In 2012, he received his Bachelor of Science in Marketing at the University of Minnesota.
For more information about IARFC, please visit their website at www.iarfc.org
To learn more about Sam Sutterfield, you can visit his Linkedin profile.
