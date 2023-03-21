Neonatal Ventilator Market Expected to Reach US$ 556 Million by 2027 | CAGR 6.7% [PDF Version]

Neonatal Ventilator Market 1

Neonatal Ventilator Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Vyaire Medical Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (SLE Limited), Medtronic Plc. and Smiths Group Plc.

A neonatal ventilator is a medical device that is used to assist the breathing of newborn infants who have respiratory distress or who are unable to breathe on their own. Neonatal ventilators are specially designed for use with premature or critically ill infants and are capable of delivering small volumes of air with precise control. Neonatal ventilators work by delivering oxygen-rich air to the infant's lungs through a tube that is inserted into their airway. The ventilator delivers the air in a controlled manner, with adjustable pressure and volume settings, to help the infant breathe more effectively.

Neonatal ventilators are equipped with sensors that monitor the infant's breathing and adjust the ventilator settings accordingly. They also have alarms that sound if the infant's breathing becomes too rapid, too slow, or too shallow. Neonatal ventilators are an essential tool in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and are used to support the breathing of infants with conditions such as respiratory distress syndrome, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and apnea of prematurity. They are also used during surgeries and other medical procedures that require anesthesia.

Neonatal Ventilator Market Statistics: The global Neonatal Ventilator market was valued at $328.65 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $555.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Neonatal Ventilator research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.

The segments and sub-section of Neonatal Ventilator market is shown below:

By Type: Invasive and Non-invasive

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Vyaire Medical Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (SLE Limited), Medtronic Plc. and Smiths Group Plc.

Important years considered in the Neonatal Ventilator study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Neonatal Ventilator Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

