At a CAGR of 12.5% Wireless POS Terminal Market is projected to reach $24.8 billion by 2031 Aures Group

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless POS Terminal Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Type (Portable Countertop and PIN Pad, mPOS, Smart POS, Others), by Application (Front End, Back End), by Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

A wireless POS machine is a type of computerized tool used in various industries to handle card payments. The software solutions of a wireless POS system typically include asset management, content management, and configuration tools, while the hardware category comprises workstations, payment terminals such as smartphones and tablets connected to credit or debit card readers, and accessories such as displays, barcode scanners, receipt printers, and cash drawers. Wireless POS systems are often used in retail, hospitality, and other industries to streamline the payment process and provide a more efficient and convenient customer experience.

The Growth Factors of the Wireless POS Terminal Market Include:

Increasing demand for cashless transactions: With the rise of digital payments, there has been an increasing demand for cashless transactions, and wireless POS terminals offer a convenient and secure way for merchants to accept card payments.

Growing adoption of cloud-based POS systems: Cloud-based POS systems are becoming more popular due to their flexibility, scalability, and lower upfront costs, which is driving the demand for wireless POS terminals.

Rapid expansion of e-commerce: The rapid expansion of e-commerce has created new opportunities for wireless POS terminal vendors, as merchants are looking for solutions that can handle both online and offline transactions.

Advancements in wireless technology: Advancements in wireless technology, such as the availability of high-speed mobile networks, have made it possible for wireless POS terminals to process transactions quickly and securely.

Increasing demand for mobility: With more businesses moving towards mobile and remote operations, there is a growing demand for wireless POS terminals that can be used anywhere and anytime.

Need for better data analytics: Wireless POS terminals can collect data on customer behavior and transaction history, providing merchants with valuable insights that can help them improve their business operations and increase revenue.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wireless POS terminal market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify prevailing wireless POS terminal market opportunity.

In addition to the market research, important drivers, restraints, and opportunities are covered as well.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the wireless POS terminal market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

According to their contribution to global market revenue, the major countries in each region are mapped.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wireless POS terminal market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Wireless POS Terminal Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

Market Size By 2031 USD 24.8 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 12.5%

Forecast period 2021 - 2031

Report Pages 458

Component

Hardware

Software

On-Premise

Cloud

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Type

Portable Countertop and PIN Pad

mPOS

Smart POS

Others

Application

Front End

Back End

Industry Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Full-service Restaurant (FSR)

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Institutional FSR

Others

Healthcare

Entertainment

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Aures Group, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

