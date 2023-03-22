New Crypto Marketplace for Texas Real Estate to Launch April 3rd, 2023

Logo for MyEListing.com, nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform that serves commercial real estate professionals and others from every corner of the industry.

MyEListing.com is a nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 3rd, 2023, Texas real estate buyers, sellers, agents, and brokers will be able to transact texas-based residential & commercial real estate with cryptocurrencies on MyEListing.com, a free-to-use real estate data and listings platform.

The program is called the ASAP (Accelerated Sale And Purchase) program, a first-of-its-kind marketplace where anyone in the world can transact US real estate with cryptocurrencies in as little as one business day. Sellers can opt to receive funds in either cash or crypto.

The program will launch in stages: On April 3rd, the program will launch for Texas-based properties only. In the ensuing weeks, properties from other select states for buyers to purchase will be added gradually.

In order for a property submission to be eligible for the ASAP program, the listing must first be reviewed and approved. Texas-based real estate buyers, sellers, agents, & brokers can submit their properties early and, upon approval, have them listed at launch here: https://myelisting.com/asap/

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform supporting real estate professionals and newcomers from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free to list and browse properties as well as access accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. They also support other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

New Crypto Marketplace for Texas Real Estate to Launch April 3rd, 2023

New Crypto Marketplace for Texas Real Estate to Launch April 3rd, 2023
