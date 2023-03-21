Flash News: OKX Lists BLUR, Launches the Infinity Grid Trading Bot

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of March 20, 2023.



OKX lists BLUR for spot trading

OKX is pleased to announce that it listed BLUR for spot trading.

BLUR is the native token of the NFT marketplace Blur.io that is located on the Ethereum mainnet. Blur.io launched on October 19, 2022, and the company aims to be the main NFT marketplace for pro traders.

With this listing, OKX’s users benefit from having access and the ability to spot trade the token of a leading company in the NFT ecosystem. OKX will continue to be a leading partner to rising Web3 companies as part of its mission to change the world for the better.

OKX Launches the Infinity Grid Trading Bot

OKX is pleased to announce that its users can now leverage the Infinity Grid trading bot during their trades.

The bot uses the Infinity Grid strategy, which consists of instructing the bot to buy and sell digital assets at predetermined price levels. This strategy ensures that users are protected from extreme market price fluctuations and are always in a position to make gains regardless of the market movements.

