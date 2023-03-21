Intelligent CloudCare Launches Online Cybersecurity Employee Training Courses

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent CloudCare, an IT services firm for small and medium-sized businesses and a subsidiary of Intelligent Product Solutions, today launched CloudCare University, offering online cybersecurity training. The CloudCare University online courses are designed to educate and empower employees at all levels with the latest knowledge on cybersecurity threats and best practices to avoid them.



To get started with cybersecurity training, the Cybersecurity Myths course is available for free. In this online course, attendees will learn about the latest facts on cybersecurity, what they can do to improve their own security, and how the threat landscape is constantly evolving.

“Our training courses are designed to give employees the knowledge and skills they need to recognize and respond to common cybersecurity threats, from phishing attacks to ransomware attacks,” said Danny Aponte, Managing Director of Intelligent CloudCare. “The weakest link in cybersecurity is often an unsuspecting employee who clicks on a link in a phishing email and we want to help make organizations more aware and secure. From multi-factor authentication (MFA) and safe data handling, our online courses cover a wide range of topics that are essential for staying safe online, making it easy to gain these skills.”

The CyberSecurity 101 online course ($97.99) features four modules including:

Phishing and Social Engineering - understand the tactics used by cybercriminals and how to identify and avoid them.





Authentication Best Practices (and MFA) - learn how strong authentication methods and multi-factor authentication can keep your accounts secure.





Safe Data Handling - protect sensitive information and reduce the risk of data breaches.





Recognizing Security Incidents and How to Best to Report Them - learn how to recognize and report security incidents to minimize the impact on your organization



Aponte added, “The benefits of training with CloudCare University are immeasurable, as it empowers employees with the knowledge and tools needed to identify and prevent security threats. Investing in cybersecurity training not only improves your organization's security posture, but it also helps mitigate the potential damage caused by data breaches.”

In addition to its CloudCare University online training courses, Intelligent CloudCare helps companies and organizations manage their IT networks, including providing desktop support, server management, infrastructure analysis and web hosting. It provides a range of IT services including: Infrastructure Analysis; Desktop Support; Server Management for on-premises servers; Cloud/Hybrid Hosting; Website Hosting; Business Continuity and Custom Solutions that enable peak performance for equipment and employees.

