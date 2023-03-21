Submit Release
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits launches fast-shopping app with limited-time free delivery promotion

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC) , Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, announced the launch of the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits mobile app.

For a limited time in March, ABC is offering free same-day delivery on orders placed on the new app. The promotion will automatically be applied at checkout.

The app is available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores. Users can easily shop any of ABC's convenient 125 locations via the app, with a huge selection and deals while earning rewards points, using a fast reorder option and tracking their ABC Access key level within the app. Guests may also receive notifications for promotions, flash sales, events and more.

This announcement comes after ABC upgraded its website and launched statewide same-day delivery in 2022, marking another step toward the company's goals to expand and enhance its omnichannel offerings.

"The guest experience is always our number one priority when rolling out new developments like this one," said Chief Marketing Officer Sean Kelly. "Our website is still a great way to shop and now the app adds an even higher level of convenience."

Download the ABC mobile app for Apple  and Android  devices. Keep up with ABC on these platforms: Instagram,Facebook,TikTok,Twitter and YouTube.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits currently has 125 stores throughout Florida. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

