Vali Cyber Introduces SecurityPerf, Revolutionizing Linux Security

Vali Cyber, Inc. announces the release of SecurityPerf™ 1.0, an open-source framework designed to benchmark the impact of security solutions on typical workloads run in Linux environments. As an open-source, always free-to-use solution, SecurityPerf enables anyone to run realistic benchmarks for common production workloads to measure cybersecurity overhead. The information provided by SecurityPerf is designed to inform cybersecurity purchase decisions with critical economic information.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vali Cyber, Inc. announces the release of SecurityPerf™ 1.0, an open-source framework designed to benchmark the impact of security solutions on typical workloads run in Linux environments. As an open-source, always free-to-use solution, SecurityPerf enables anyone to run realistic benchmarks for common production workloads to measure cybersecurity overhead. The information provided by SecurityPerf is designed to inform cybersecurity purchase decisions with critical economic information.

SecurityPerf was developed based on the need to accurately determine the overhead of security solutions on diverse production workloads in multi-cloud and on-premises environments, providing reproducible and meaningful results for enterprise-grade systems. Vali CyberTM has found that legacy security tools can consume anywhere from 20%-35% of a server's CPU. For businesses, this can translate to more than $500/server/year in cost. Therefore, for an enterprise running 10K servers, that is more than $5M in annual costs that directly impact the bottom line. SecurityPerf allows security organizations to easily incorporate this economic information into their security purchase decision process. SecurityPerf is available for download on GitHub.

Vali Cyber, the company behind SecurityPerf, seeks to address the specific security needs of Linux. Its approach to security is centered around giving clients control by automating tasks that are time-consuming and error prone. Vali Cyber's ZeroLockTM platform provides comprehensive lockdown capabilities and unparalleled threat detection efficacy by using state-of-the-art behavioral and AI/ML techniques to detect and stop threats at machine speed in connected and disconnected environments with minimal impact on computing resources.

Austin Gadient, Vali Cyber's CTO and co-founder, is the leading author of SecurityPerf. Prior to co-founding Vali Cyber, Austin was an officer in the United States Air Force (USAF), where he developed secure software architectures for the United States Department of Defense's satellite infrastructure. Austin holds an S.M. in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he completed a thesis on a novel automatic exploit generation system called RAGE. He also holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was a captain of the Academy's competitive hacking team and graduated at the top of his class.

Austin will be speaking about SecurityPerf at the Linux Security Summit in May and was recently invited to join the Forbes Tech Council in recognition of his deep knowledge and experience in cybersecurity. As a member of the council, he provides thought leadership and an expert perspective on the unique security challenges faced by organizations leveraging Linux.

The release of SecurityPerf represents a significant step forward in Vali Cyber's mission to provide effective and efficient security solutions for Linux environments, and the company looks forward to continuing to innovate this space.

Learn more about Vali Cyber and SecurityPerf at valicyber.com.

Vali Cyber™, ZeroLock™, and SecurityPerf™ are trademarks of Vali Cyber, Inc. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Pull Quote

Vali Cyber's CTO, Austin Gadient, highlighted that "releasing SecurityPerf is part of Vali Cyber's vision to disrupt the

Media Contact

Megan G. Howard, Vali Cyber, Inc., 1 4125510938, megan@valicyber.com, https://valicyber.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Vali Cyber, Inc.