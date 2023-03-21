PatPat and Care Bears™ collaborate again to launch new clothing collection inspired by the magical world of Care-a-Lot

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatPat, a global leading children’s apparel e-commerce brand, has teamed up again with Care Bears™, the beloved children's brand, to launch the latest PatPat x Care Bears™ collection for babies.

The collection brings more than 30 new pieces of clothing featuring the world’s most huggable, lovable bears in a variety of patterns and styles. The main visuals, filled with rainbows, clouds, and other dreamlike elements, evoke the magic and wonder of the Care-a-Lot world, where kindness rules.

From rompers to stylish hooded sweatshirts, PatPat x Care Bears™ collection offers something for every 0 to 24-month-old baby. In addition to featuring Care Bears prints and patterns on its most popular styles, the collection also includes Care Bears-themed swimsuits and the cutest floral dress with a matching bag.

This launch is part of the continued collaboration between PatPat and Care Bears. The new collection maintains affordable prices with new designs and upgraded materials. The designs celebrate the unique attributes of each bear, which lets kids always find one that matches their mood. Whether they’re feeling adventurous like Funshine Bear or a bit blue like Grumpy Bear, the PatPat x Care Bears™ collection helps them express their feelings and mark every moment in their life.

PatPat understands that families are increasingly favoring sustainable choices to protect our environment, which is why the new PatPat x Care Bears™ Collection upgraded the fabric by incorporating Naia™, a sustainable, plant-based fiber. Select PatPat x Care Bears™ Collection styles blend Naia™ with regular cotton, which stays soft, warm, and snuggly.

“We are proud to collaborate with Care Bears again to launch our exclusive new clothing range, boasting designs inspired by the cuddly appearances of the Care Bears from the wonderland of Care-A-Lot. Feedback for our current Care Bears collection has been immensely positive, and we’re excited to extend the selection of products under this collaboration,” said Sandi Graham, PatPat VP of Design & Merchandising for Licensed Apparel.

“Our collaborations have always been a hit and this time around won’t be any different,” said Cristina Villegas, Cloudco Entertainment VP of Licensing for North America. “We’re beyond excited to be teaming up with PatPat again to bring the Care-a-Lot magic to even more kids out there. Their adorable apparel is the perfect canvas for showcasing the Care Bears.”



The latest PatPat x Care Bears™ collection will be available in the PatPat app and on the website starting on March 21, 2023.

About PatPat

PatPat is a clothing e-commerce brand founded in 2014 by close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO) in Mountain View, California. The company provides an easy and efficient shopping experience featuring thousands of products in family-friendly styles. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to offer the best deals on fashionable, high-quality baby clothing, family-matching outfits, accessories, home goods and more. The company also partners with well-known brands through licensing agreements, such as Mattel, Warner Bros. and many others. Its commitment to its customers has attracted backing from the world’s leading investors including SoftBank, Sequoia Capital China, IDG and GGV.

For more information about PatPat, please visit patpat.com.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children’s properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated TV series and the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGIanimated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, a brand-new look and mission for the Care Bears was introduced in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series currently airing in the US on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and HBO Max via its Cartoonito preschool block. In 2022, the Care Bears celebrated 40 years of sharing and caring through the launch of new consumer products with key retail partners and a range of new toys with Basic Fun.

Website: CareBears.com

YouTube: YouTube.com/CareBears

Facebook: Facebook.com/CareBears

Twitter: Twitter.com/CareBears

Instagram: Instagram.com/CareBears

TikTok: Tiktok.com/@carebearsofficial







