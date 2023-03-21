ConnectWise Challenges IT Solution Providers to Prepare for the Future at IT Nation London Conference

MSP software leader kicks off annual conference in Europe with broad updates to tools and services and messages on solving challenges in time of rapid innovation

Today, at IT Nation Connect London, ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), offered managed service providers (MSPs) and small businesses across Europe insights on how to navigate the unique challenges of today's rapidly changing technology environment.



With the explosive growth of devices, the expanding number of access points, cloud use on the rise, and ongoing discussions about the impact of artificial intelligence, there is an ongoing struggle identifying where the computing edge starts or stops. This “infinite edge,” as ConnectWise coined it, makes it hard for TSPs to manage an ever-changing, confusing, and elaborate world for its customers.

At the event, ConnectWise shared its vision on how it is best positioned to reliably manage this conundrum, with its robust suite of solutions, integrated services, recently launched AI solution, and its business transformation offerings, to help TSPs build profitable businesses.

“As a trusted partner to MSPs across EMEA, ConnectWise is uniquely positioned to help these IT professionals scale, automate, and secure their business with a focus on efficiency and profitability,” said Ameer Karim, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Unified Monitoring and Management, ConnectWise. “Organisational preparedness is key to effectively managing today’s infinite edge of technology. We’re grateful for our partners across EMEA who joined us at IT Nation London to discuss these trends and how to prepare for them.”

Solving challenges of today using future-ready technology

ConnectWise provides an entire ecosystem to keep TSPs aligned with the ever-changing infinite edge, the latest enhancements discussed includes:

Network Monitoring and Management – ConnectWise has worked with a third party to enable network monitoring built into ConnectWise RMM. With this new capability, partners will be able to easily discover devices, view network alerts, and observe the full topology map directly within the RMM dashboard.

ConnectWise PSA Ticket Sentiment – the introduction of this new feature within ConnectWise PSA uses the power of Machine Learning to help partners visualise sentiment scores of a submitted service ticket. This at-a-glance view, based on an analysis of information shared in the ticket, will help partners quickly prioritise new tickets.

Early programs integrating OpenAI with ConnectWise UMM – ConnectWise recently announced an integration with OpenAI to easily create PowerShell scripts. Partners in Early Access program are actively reviewing the work and initial feedback points to partners’ enthusiasm and positivity for this initial venture with OpenAI. ConnectWise announced it intends to deliver the functionality to generate fully documented PowerShell scripts, including error handling from within the console, to ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise RMM in April.

Integrations as a driver of robust improvements – across ConnectWise’s suite of Business Management Solutions, integrations with key solutions are bolstering the overall experience for partners. ITBoost, a ConnectWise Solution, demonstrated one-time passwords that allow partners to generate passwords directly, without the need to rely on third-party solutions to generate the information. BrightGauge, a ConnectWise Solution, introduced near real-time dashboard that enables parent-child relationships where an administrator can update the Parent Dashboard and trust it will sync to all linked Child Dashboards. SmileBack, a ConnectWise Solution showed how its world-class customer feedback capabilities are extended to ConnectWise PSA’s Projects to effectively survey and track results from customer feedback.

Supporting TSPs with Relentless Innovation

ConnectWise recognises that it needs to continue to build on its suite of software and services and introduced a variety of updates to support feedback from its community of TSPs.

Enhanced third-party patching – the ConnectWise offerings work well with a variety of third-party applications. The robust ecosystem provides ancillary offerings that support the company’s partners, thus ConnectWise announced it is rolling out a refreshed set of patching policies and support for major applications, with plans to introduce new reports and datasets in the coming quarter.

New Customer Portal for ConnectWise PSA – ConnectWise responded to partner feedback for an updated Customer Portal for TSPs’ customers. In its ConnectWise PSA, a refreshed UI and improved functionality gives partners the ability to display PSA parameters, create custom fields tailored to its customers, and build customer-facing forms with a simple drag-and-drop approach.

For more information about IT Nation Connect 2023, visit: www.connectwise.com/blog.