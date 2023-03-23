CareWise Solutions And LegalShield Partner to Bring A Life, Career, And Care Planning Benefit To Employers
As more care for aging loved ones, legal and financial planning assistance is increasingly important. This partnership makes it easier for families to cope.
LegalShield is the newest partner on the CareWise Solutions online dashboard where employee caregivers access resources. We are pleased to offer this legal advice and protection service.”OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more people find themselves caring for aging loved ones or family members with disabilities, the need for legal and financial planning assistance is becoming increasingly important.
— Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions
That’s why CareWise Solutions and LegalShield have come together to make it easier for families to cope. Together, these two companies are partnering to bring a comprehensive life, career, and care planning benefit to employers and their employees.
With the current instability in the workforce, employers seek practical solutions. Since so many employees have care responsibilities, supporting employees exhausted by caregiving is a natural choice.
Employers have stepped forward to take responsibility for helping employees balance the conflicts between care and their job by offering home-based solutions such as flexible scheduling, PTO, and leaves of absence. This approach supports employees in caring for their aging parents in the home. It does not help employers excel at their primary corporate responsibility job to attract, develop, and retain a high-performing team.
Founded in 1972, LegalShield is the first company to offer affordable legal and identity theft solutions to individuals, families, and small businesses. LegalShield’s services are provided by a network of provider law firms across the United States and Canada, and they aim to make legal assistance accessible and affordable for everyone.
One of the biggest challenges caregivers face is navigating the legal and financial aspects while caring for a loved one. LegalShield’s services can help with a wide range of legal issues that caregivers may encounter, including estate planning, wills, power of attorney, and healthcare directives. LegalShield also gives open access to legal advice & consultation, important document review, and provides consultation on a variety of topics, such as elder law, long-term care, and government benefits.
In addition to legal services, LegalShield also provides identity theft protection and monitoring. This can be particularly important for caregivers who are often handling sensitive financial and personal information on behalf of their loved ones.
CareWise Solutions and LegalShield are coming together to help employers offer their employees a comprehensive benefit, including legal services and employee-caregiving assistance. CareWise Solutions provides a wide range of individual and organizational resources, including online tools, educational resources, and personalized support from care coordinators. This can be particularly helpful for those who may feel overwhelmed by juggling a career with caregiving.
Together, CareWise Solutions and LegalShield provide a one-stop-shop for employees who are caring for the elderly or family members with disabilities. With legal protection and employee-caregiving assistance all in one place, employees can feel confident that they are getting the support they need to care for their loved ones while also managing their own careers and personal lives.
