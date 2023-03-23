CareWise Solutions And LegalShield Partner to Bring A Life, Career, And Care Planning Benefit To Employers

Caring Counts in Every Workplace Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions

As more care for aging loved ones, legal and financial planning assistance is increasingly important. This partnership makes it easier for families to cope.

LegalShield is the newest partner on the CareWise Solutions online dashboard where employee caregivers access resources. We are pleased to offer this legal advice and protection service.” — Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions