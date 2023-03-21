PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2023 Legarda thanks colleagues as Senate adopts concurrent Resolutions granting her consent to accept awards given by ASEAN, Italian Republic Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda thanked her colleagues in the Senate for recognizing her efforts as the Chamber adopted two (2) Resolutions granting consent for Legarda to accept prestigious recognitions conferred to her by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the government of the Republic of Italy. Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 6, sponsored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, grants permission for Legarda to accept the award of "Commendatore" to the order of merit of the Italian Republic in appreciation of her role in strengthening bilateral relations between the Philippines and the Republic of Italy. "Having had the opportunity to meet foreign dignitaries with her, I can attest to her matchless ability to forge meaningful ties with our foreign counterparts. She is so adept at disabusing them of any belief that we are a fledgling country with little to offer, instead leaving them excited about the opportunities for cultural and economic exchange with our country," Zubiri stated in his sponsorship speech. The other Resolution, Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 9, sponsored by Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, allows Legarda to accept the ASEAN Biodiversity Hero Award bestowed by the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity (ACB), in partnership with the European Union and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, for her significant contributions to biodiversity efforts in the country. "We recognize and commend her for her continuous and consistent efforts in championing landmark environmental laws, including the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, Philippine Clean Air, Clean Water Act, Renewable Energy Act, Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, among other measures," Villanueva said. Other senators congratulated Legarda and recognized her exemplary achievements in public service by addressing the pressing needs of the society, bringing development to the people's lives, and making every Filipino proud of their rich culture and colorful ethnicity. "Senator Loren, from the time I've known her, has always set a gold standard. She is a household name among climate change advocates. She knows her stuff. It's Women's Month and it's a great opportunity for us to recognize a female stateswoman in our midst. Thank you, Senator Loren, for inspiring all of us and for the work that you do," Senator Pia Cayetano said. As for Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor Ejercito, Legarda is the best Ambassador of the Philippine Senate and the Philippines. "I'm also a living witness to how people from different parts of the world, especially in Europe, see the combination of the beauty of brains that is Loren Legarda. She has consistently fought for environmental issues here in the Senate," he added. Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros also congratulated Legarda for her achievements. "Ako po'y nagpupugay kay Senator Loren, isang kabaro, kapwa lider-kababaihan dito sa Senado, at ayon sa depinisyon na ibinibigay sa kanya at kadakilaang ibinibigay sa kanya ng Italian Republic, isa pong maginoong babae," she stated. With these manifestations, Legarda expressed gratitude for her colleagues' support and appreciation. "I simply want to express my gratitude to each and every member of this Chamber. Each and everyone of you has provided me with the inspiration to even work harder, even being the most senior member of this Chamber. I'm a lifelong learner, I learn from each and every member, and I will continue to learn from you. Maraming salamat po," she remarked. All members of the Senate were made co-authors of both Senate Concurrent Resolutions.